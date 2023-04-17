URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana announced that their spring leaf collection begins on Monday, April 17 for one week only.

Officials said only leaves or non-woody plant materials will be accepted. They must be placed in paper lawn and garden bags and set at the street curb the night before your U-Cycle collection day.

Unacceptable collection materials include:

Branches, brush, or sod

Taped bags

Deteriorating or broken bags

The city said leaves and other yard materials may be brought to the Landscape Recycling Center located at E. University Avenue year-round for a fee. Questions may be directed to U-Cycle at (217) 384-2302.

The city’s leaf collection will conclude on Friday, April 21.