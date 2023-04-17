URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana announced that their spring leaf collection begins on Monday, April 17 for one week only.
Officials said only leaves or non-woody plant materials will be accepted. They must be placed in paper lawn and garden bags and set at the street curb the night before your U-Cycle collection day.
Unacceptable collection materials include:
- Branches, brush, or sod
- Taped bags
- Deteriorating or broken bags
The city said leaves and other yard materials may be brought to the Landscape Recycling Center located at E. University Avenue year-round for a fee. Questions may be directed to U-Cycle at (217) 384-2302.
The city’s leaf collection will conclude on Friday, April 21.