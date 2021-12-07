URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The city of Urbana is focusing on fixing up its neighborhoods.

That’s with the equity and quality of life project. Mayor Diane Marlin said they’re looking at small scale, neighborhood based public infrastructure improvements.

Those changes include adding street lights, improving sidewalks and landscaping.

Marlin said the city wants to hear from you.

“I think it’s very valuable to listen to folks about where they live, and what they need. It’s one part of an attempt to improve safety and quality of life, and address areas that have been underserved in the past,” she said.

The city has set aside 2 million dollars for this project. That’s in addition to capitol improvement money.

You can learn more about the project and submit ideas here.