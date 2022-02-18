URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Public Works Director just declared the sidewalk snow and ice removal requirement in effect for the Downtown, University and South Philo Road snow removal districts.

Due to the winter storm, ice and snow have accumulated on sidewalks. According to officials, in order to make sidewalks safe for pedestrians, City ordinance requires that public sidewalks, within the defined districts, be cleared by adjacent property owners within 24 hours after the Public Works Director’s declaration. This means sidewalks need to be cleared by 11:00 a.m. Saturday.

Public sidewalks within these districts, which are not in compliance, could be cleared by the City at the expense of the adjacent property owner, with additional fines and administrative fees applied.

Maps of the snow removal districts, snow and ice abatement methods and other information regarding the snow removal ordinance can be found on the City’s website.

Property owners outside of the snow removal districts are also asked to voluntarily clear sidewalks adjacent to their properties in a timely manner, to help make pedestrian travel safe.

In addition, property owners and contracted snow plow operators are reminded about the City of Urbana’s ordinance which prohibits plowing or otherwise depositing snow from private property onto public streets and sidewalks. Violations of the ordinance may result in fines.

For more information, contact the Urbana Public Works Department at 217/384-2342.