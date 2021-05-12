City of Urbana revises economic support grant

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Business owners have until May 28 to apply for the Urbana Economic Support Grant.

In a Facebook post, officials said the grant is to reimburse business owners for items and improvements made because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The eligible time period would be from March 1, 2020 through December 30, 2020.

Additionally, the grant was revised to include rent and utility expenses incurred during that time period. The grant would allow for reimbursement as long as they were already covered by other grants or funds, according to City officials.

They also said the revision allows for single owner/employee businesses to apply for the grant.

To apply for this grant, click here.