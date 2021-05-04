City of Urbana planning street closure

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana says its planning to close a street Wednesday for sewer repairs.

A press release from the city says Cedar Street will be closed to thru traffic between West Illinois Street and West California Avenue starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, May 5. That street section could reopen as early as 4 p.m. Monday, May 17.

Duce Construction is fixing a storm sewer at the North quadrant of the intersection of Cedar Street and West California Avenue, the release says.

People can still access all properties along Cedar Street between West Illinois Street and West California Avenue during the project. The city says no through traffic will be allowed.

The city is asking people to drive carefully through this street section and all construction areas.