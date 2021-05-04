City of Urbana partners with French Sister City to raise money for Refugee Center

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana partnered with its Sister City in Thionville, France to raise money for the Refugee Center in Champaign County.

Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin, the Thionville mayor and leaders from both cities came together for a virtual event. CU-area and French musicians worked for months to create a rendition and music video of “Let It Be” by The Beatles.

The proceeds will help the families from all over the world that rely on the Refugee Center to make a home in central Illinois.

“I’m real pleased to meet you today for this beautiful artistic project,” said Thionville Mayor Pierre Cuny. “Each of our cities have been consumed with keeping our citizens healthy and fighting a pandemic. A video like this brings joy and light into what’s been a very dark year.”

To watch the video, click here.