City of Urbana offering Christmas tree disposal opportunity

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana and its U-Cycle recycling program is offering people the chance to dispose of their natural Christmas trees after the holiday season.

Between Jan. 10 and Jan. 14, Urbana residents can place their Christmas trees at the curb on their U-Cycle collection date for collection with other recyclable material.

Trees must be placed at the curb by 6 a.m. on collection day and must be stripped of their stands, all decorations and artificial snow. Trees also have to be visible from the street; they cannot be buried under snow or in a bag.

An alternate tree disposal option is to take them to the Landscape Recycling Center at 1210 East University Avenue, which will accept and dispose of trees free of charge.

Champaign and Springfield are also offering their residents tree disposal service at the same time as Urbana.