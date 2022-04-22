URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — If you are driving around Urbana, you may need to find another route in some parts of town.

Officials with the City of Urbana said starting Saturday, there will be new lane closures on the northbound side of Lincoln Avenue. Those closures will run from Springfield Avenue to University Avenue. One lane will remain open at all times.

On southbound Lincoln Avenue between Springfield and University, the left lane will be closed.

The road closure at Main Street continues at the intersection with Lincoln, on the east side of Lincoln, according to officials. “Lane closures in this area may shift so please be aware of these possible shifts,” said officials.

These closures are part of the Lincoln and Springfield Resurfacing Project. Drivers are urged to be cautious when traveling through construction zones.