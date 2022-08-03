URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — You may have seen a sign in Urbana that says “Where art thrives.” Now, through a partnership with the MTD, the City of Urbana is offering artists chance to beautify an unlikely spot.

A $300 prize is up for grabs in the Art in Transit contest. The winner will have their art featured at the bus shelter located at the corner of Race and Green Streets.

MTD Chief of Staff Amy Snyder said teaming up with Urbana’s Arts and Culture program was an easy choice.

“They have had tremendous success with their murals program,” Snyder said. “So you’ve probably seen murals on glass or the murals on utility boxes, and so they wanted to do a pilot with the MTD to put a mural on a bus shelter.”

Artists have until 5 p.m. on Thursday to submit an entry. More information can be found on the City of Urbana’s website and application forms can be found and submitted here.