City of Urbana loosens COVID-19 protocols

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The city of Urbana has announced the suspension of COVID-19 restrictions.

This comes after the announcement from The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) that will allow for vaccinated people to remove their masks in most indoor settings.

The following local restrictions will stop immediately:

1. General Masking

No longer required to wear a face-covering in a public place. This includes all businesses not used for residential purposes and all outdoor spaces.

2. Bar and Restaurant Operations

No longer required to wear face coverings when not eating or drinking.

Customers at bars and restaurants may stand and move freely around establishments.

No longer require individuals under the age of 21 to leave a business with a Class A liquor license (bar/tavern) at 9 p.m.

Individual establishments may set their own safety protocols.

3. Special Events

Special Event permitting shall resume subject to the City of Urbana Special Event permitting process.

Bridge to Phase 5 capacity limits remain in place until lifted.

The City encourages residents and visitors to continue to take appropriate health and safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and asks that everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated do so.