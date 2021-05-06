City of Urbana launches walking tour for Downtown area

URBNA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana launched a new walking tour to celebrate Historic Preservation Month in May.

In a news release, City officials said the Downtown Urbana District was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2019. Now, the City has created a new Downtown Urbana Historic District Walking Tour.

People can access the tour through the PocketSights mobile app.

“Urbana Planning staff highlighted nine locations that show the past and future of Downtown Urbana,” said officials. “A short written background is provided for each of the buildings on the tour, and is accompanied by an audio clip so you can hear the information being read to you by staff in the tour application.”

The Rose Bowl Tavern and the Nat Cohen Building are two locations that have short video interviews. People can hear from the owners of each building as they talk about the history of their buildings and how they fit into the future of the downtown area.

You can visit the Imagine Urbana website to take a survey as well as post ideas and drop “pins” on a map to show which places should be highlighted by the City in its new Comprehensive Plan.