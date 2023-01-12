URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Members of the Urbana community are invited to attend an open house on Thursday regarding construction at Urbana firehouses.

The Urbana City Council will be hosting the open house at its chambers, located at 400 South Vine Street, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. City staff, including city council members, and representatives from FGM Architects will be on hand to field questions and comments from the public.

The city and FGM are looking to perform construction work on a pair of firehouses in Urbana as part of the city’s Facilities Master Plan. The open house is meant to be an open discussion between the public and representatives from the city and FGM regarding these projects, which are planned for Firehouse #2 at 2103 South Philo Road and Firehouse #3 at 1407 North Lincoln Avenue.