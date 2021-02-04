City of Urbana holds virtual lottery for ballot placement

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana held a virtual lottery drawing Thursday to determine ballot placement.

This is for candidates seeking election in the April 6 consolidated election. The Republican Party was drawn first, so candidates in that party will appear first on the ballot for whatever offices they are running for.

The Party for Socialism and Liberation was drawn second, followed by the Democratic Party.

There is still time for voters to register online for the election. That deadline is February 7 at midnight.