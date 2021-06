URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana will have a public hearing Monday night regarding a proposed annual budget. That budget covers the fiscal year that starts on July 1, 2021 and ends June 30, 2022.

Officials said estimated revenues for the proposed budget are $53.4 million. The estimated expenditures are $58.7 million.

The public hearing will be held virtually Monday night. It starts at 7 p.m. and can be viewed here. You can also participate through Zoom.