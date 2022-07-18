URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana could be getting almost $3 million to help reduce homelessness.

The money comes from a grant provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the American Rescue Plan. It would be used to invest in shelters and other support, including rental help and moving assistance, and would help improve housing stability across Champaign County.

The Urbana City Council heard a proposal on Monday regarding the application for the grant and scheduled a vote next month whether to approve the application.