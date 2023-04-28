URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — People might notice new cameras at certain Urbana intersections. The city said it put them there to improve safety.

They’re used to count traffic and people at different intersections on Lincoln Avenue. There are eight different spots where the cameras were placed.

The City of Urbana is working with the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission office. The city collected data during COVID, but wanted to get updated information for its upcoming improvement project.

“This is a very standard procedure for collecting traffic data,” said Urbana City Engineer John Zeman. “It’s these mile vision cameras that are used by different municipalities across the country. It’s a process where, really it’s just identifying, counting the people and the cars and there’s no data that gets collected other than that.”

The city hired a consulting firm to do the counting and to work towards applying for a $10 million dollar grant for the improvement project.

The data was collected over two days. The city’s main goal is working to make this area of Lincoln Avenue safer for people, particularly for people who use the bus.