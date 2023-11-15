URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Leaves are falling fast, and the City of Urbana is picking them up throughout the area.

This week is the city’s second week of collection. They started Oct. 30th. Every other week, people living in the city put brown paper bags in front of their houses for pick-up.

Recycling Coordinator Courtney Kwong said the best way to get rid of leaves depends on how big your yard is.

“If you have a thick blanket of leaves, probably for the growth of the lawn, it’s best to rake them. If you just have leaves that don’t cover much of your lawn, they’re not too thick,” she said. “A good idea would be to mulch the leaves using a lawn mower. That also provides some nutrients into the soil.”

Remaining collection dates for this week will run through Friday. The next and final chance to hand off your leaves will be Nov. 27 through Dec. 1.

City of Urbana officials said collection will not accept woody material such as branches or brush, soil or sod, rocks or mulch, plastic bags, or garbage.