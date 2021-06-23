City of Urbana celebrates public servants

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s public service day – and the City of Urbana is celebrating public servants throughout the community.

It’s honoring people like Andy Stewart.

He’s been a firefighter for Urbana since 2012.

He says being prepared is the most important thing he can do to help people – whether it’s a call for a fire or helping a cat in a tree.

“There’s public servants everywhere,” said Stewart. “We enjoy what we do here. We enjoy the dynamic training of what we’re going on and being prepared to go on those calls.”

Stewart says it’s a job that’s constantly changing, and firefighters train all year to stay on top of it.