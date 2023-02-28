URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An inauguration ceremony was held over the weekend for Urbana’s new poet laureate: Ja Nelle Davenport-Pleasure.

But what is a poet laureate? They are a resident poet who has been elected and nominated to serve a city or government. They put together different art programs and encourage people to create and perform poems.

The Urbana Arts and Culture program honored Davenport-Pleasure at the Spurlock Museum on Sunday.

“I think it’s really important to have this poet laureate program,” said Sarah Buckman with Urbana Arts and Culture program. “It’s actually something that is, this program is, found in a lot of different cities and it brings a way for people to engage with the arts here, local poetry, and kind of connect with the community.”

Buckman said that Davenport-Pleasure will be performing the Gettysburg Address next weekend.

More information about Urbana’s Poet Laureate program can be found here.