URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Congratulations are in order for City of Urbana’s newest Poet Laureate.

Ja Nelle Davenport-Pleasure became the third person in the city’s history to receive the award.

It allows poets to compose poems for special events and occasions. Davenport-Pleasure said she wants to create change by using her words and inspire other poets to speak their truth.

“We as poets get insecure with our work,” Davenport-Pleasure said. “Hearing it from someone else’s lips might invoke something else from them. And probably make them less timid about speaking their truth.”

Davenport has two books out: Eyes Open and Splitting 50. She plans to release a third in summer 2023.