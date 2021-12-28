City of Urbana asks for community infrastructure feedback

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana is looking to improve health and safety in neighborhoods through its Equity and Quality of Life Project, and is asking the public for feedback.

The EQL Project addresses small-scale public infrastructure needs, such as street lights, sidewalks and sidewalk ramps, with an emphasis on undeserved neighborhoods.

The purpose of the feedback submission process is for community members and city staff to propose projects for consideration. People are encouraged to think about travel and personal safety, along with Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, when submitting feedback.

People can submit feedback by filling out a submission form online, saving the form and sending it to eql@urbanaillinois.us or printing the form and sending it by mail to Urbana City Hall at 400 South Vine Street. Mailed forms should be addressed to the City of Urbana, attention Carol Mitten. Printed forms are also available at the Urbana Free Library.

The maximum target size for an individual project will be $250,000, but the city reserves the right to exceed that maximum if circumstances warrant. No money will be given to community members; rather the city will implement these projects using in-house resources or contracted services.