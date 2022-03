URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana is asking the public for its thoughts about old U of I fraternity and sorority houses in their neighborhoods.

The city government is planning to discuss zoning changes to help preserve Greek houses at its next neighborhood meeting on March 29. That meeting will happen through Zoom and will be open to the public. Additionally, people can take an online survey to express their views.

More info can be found on the City of Urbana’s website.