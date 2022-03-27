URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana is reminding city homeowners that its spring leaf collection will take place next week.

Leaves will be collected from April 4 to April 8 through the city’s U-Cycle program. This means each address will have an assigned collection date.

This collection is for leaves and non-woody materials only; no branches, brush or other materials will be accepted. Leaves must be placed in paper lawn and garden bags. Plastic bags, along with torn or taped paper bags, will not be accepted.

Bags must be placed at the street curb by 6 a.m. on an assigned U-Cycle collection day in order to be collected.