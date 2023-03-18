URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana announced that there will be a lane shift on S. Philo Road beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday.

The city said traffic on South Philo Road between McHenry Street and Mumford Drive will be shifted to one lane in each direction. Traffic and access to all properties on S. Philo Road will be maintained at all times.

The lane shift is so a storm sewer within the right of way can be repaired.

All drivers are encouraged to drive carefully through this and all construction areas. Officials thank everyone in advance for their patience and cooperation during this project.

The lane is scheduled to reopen at 5 p.m. on March 24, weather permitting.