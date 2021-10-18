City of Urbana announces leaf collection dates

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The City of Urbana announced on Friday that its recycling program U-Cycle will collect leaves from city residents during three weeks throughout November and early December.

Leaves will be collected during the weeks of November 1-5, November 15-19, and November 29- December 3.

Leaves must be placed in 30-gallon paper lawn and garden bags. To be collected on a scheduled collection day, the bags must be set at the street curb or right-of-way, visible from the street and free-and-clear from objects such as cars, before 6 a.m.

The City will not collect torn, taped or tarped bags. The City will also reject bags that contain anything other than leaves, including woody plant material such as tree branches or brush. Woody material can be taken to the Urbana Landscape Recycling Center, 1210 East University Avenue, for a fee.

Anyone with questions regarding the U-Cycle program can call 217-384-2302.