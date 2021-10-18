City of Springfield to host waste collection event

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The City of Springfield and Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) are hosting a hazardous waste collection event on Saturday at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

The event is open to all Illinois residents who want to dispose of hazardous waste. Only waste from residential households will be accepted.

People who want to drop off waste need to request a voucher from the city’s Office of Public Works. Vouchers can be requested online or by calling 217-789-2255.

Vouchers will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis and must be either printed or available on a mobile device at the drop off. Voucher registration closes on Friday at noon.

Participants are advised to come to the event only at the time they choose when requesting a voucher. Anyone who arrives early or late or who misplaces their voucher will be sent to an overflow traffic area and will have to wait for the next available time slot.

Acceptable items that can be dropped off include:

Acids/Corrosives

Aerosol paints

Antifreeze/coolant

Cleaning products

Drain cleaners

Fertilizers

Fluorescent tubes/compact fluorescent bulbs (CFL)

Fuel additives/cleaners

Hobby chemicals

Insecticides/pesticides/herbicides

Lawn chemicals

Lead acid or Lithium batteries

Mercury thermostats & thermometers

Oil based paints

Old & outdated medications/pharmaceuticals

Old gasoline

Paint thinners/strippers

Pool chemicals

Solvents

Used motor oil

The collection event will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants will enter the Illinois State Fairgrounds through Gate 6 and must wear a face mask while in the fairgrounds.