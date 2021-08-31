City of Springfield to host a household hazardous waste collection event

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Springfield partners with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) to host a voucher-only residential Household Hazardous Waste Collection event on October 23 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

Officials said all Illinois residents who are interested can participate. They will need to request a voucher from the City of Springfield’s Office of Public Works and bring the voucher with them when dropping off items. Voucher registration will open on Wednesday. People can register online or over the phone at 217.789.2255.

According to officials, people can drop off items that fall under the following categories:

– Acids/Corrosives

– Aerosol paints

– Antifreeze/coolant

– Cleaning products

– Drain cleaners

– Fertilizers

– Fluorescent tubes/compact fluorescent bulbs (CFL)

– Fuel additives/cleaners

– Hobby chemicals

– Insecticides/pesticides/herbicides

– Lawn chemicals

– Lead acid or Lithium batteries

– Mercury thermostats & thermometers

– Oil based paints

– Old & outdated medications/pharmaceuticals

– Old gasoline

– Paint thinners/strippers

– Pool chemicals

– Solvents

– Used motor oil

Anyone who is interested and has questions regarding this event should call the Office of Public Works at 217.789.2255 or send an e-mail to public.works@springfield.il.us.