City of Springfield reminds residents of mask mandate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Springfield said they are maintaining their Mask Mandate, which includes fines for both people and businesses who do not comply with the order.

In a news release, officials said Mayor James Langfelder declared a reaffirmation of a local state of emergency. They stated the declaration “follows the guidance of the Reopen Illinois Phase 4 Plan as outlined by the State of Illinois.”

Residents are reminded that masks will be required when visiting a bar or restaurant. Masks must be worn when entering indoor premises and in common areas. That includes waiting for a table, going to the restroom, etc.

Also, patrons must have assigned tables and must remain at their tables. “If a patron moves away from their assigned table or seat (to go to the bathroom, to go outside) a face mask must be worn.”

Additionally, bars will need to be closed by 1 a.m.