City of Springfield reminds residents of mask mandate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Springfield said they are maintaining their Mask Mandate, which includes fines for both people and businesses who do not comply with the order.
In a news release, officials said Mayor James Langfelder declared a reaffirmation of a local state of emergency. They stated the declaration “follows the guidance of the Reopen Illinois Phase 4 Plan as outlined by the State of Illinois.”
Residents are reminded that masks will be required when visiting a bar or restaurant. Masks must be worn when entering indoor premises and in common areas. That includes waiting for a table, going to the restroom, etc.
Also, patrons must have assigned tables and must remain at their tables. “If a patron moves away from their assigned table or seat (to go to the bathroom, to go outside) a face mask must be worn.”
Additionally, bars will need to be closed by 1 a.m.
Springfield has made substantial progress to lower our positive case numbers, which has allowed many of our local businesses to reopen. It is critically important to protect yourself and others so we can continue to make progress. We ask that residents continue their compliance and vigilance to limit the spread of COVID-19. These measures are subject to modification at any time based on the recommendations of medical professionals.City of Springfield