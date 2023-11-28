SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The week after New Year, the City of Springfield’s Office of Public Works will start picking up natural fir and evergreen Christmas trees, garlands and wreaths.

On Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, Springfield residents can get their greenery picked up so long as it is set out on the curb by 7:00 a.m. They should be carefully set on the curbside to avoid obstruction of traffic on the road. The next day, Jan. 9, city crews will begin passing through neighborhoods until all trees and wreaths are collected.

Ensure that trees do not have any ornaments, tinsel, decorations, nails, screws, or nailed wooden tree stands. Garlands and wreaths with wire will also not be accepted. Flocking, or the synthetic dust or powder that imitates snow on some Christmas trees, cannot be recycled. Be sure to remove flocking as much as possible before setting trees out on the curb.

As city crews may use equipment to collect greenery, the City of Springfield asks residents to avoid placing their Christmas décor in any of the following locations to avoid damages:

Manholes

Handholes

Junction Boxes

Meter Pits

Inlets

Drains

Poles/Posts

General Equipment or Structures

Sidewalks

Bike Lanes

Boulevards

City officials noted that those who miss this pick-up opportunity should not contact Waste Management and Republic Services, as they do not collect real trees. Springfield residents are instead advised to contact Lake Area Disposal to pick up natural fir and evergreen trees. A fee will be charged for the company’s pick-up service.

Further questions can be directed to the Office of Public Works at 217-789-2255.