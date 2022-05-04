SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Springfield will host an open house next Monday to discuss with the community the addition of a new fire station in the city.

The council is in the process of discussing the construction of three new stations. Two would replace existing stations while the third – Station 13 – would become a new addition to the Springfield Fire Department. A spot near Woodside Road is the proposed location of this new fire station.

The open house will take place on Monday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Cherry Hills Church. A presentation is planned for 5 p.m. and will last for 30 minutes. At all other times, attendees may view different exhibits, talk with staff and provide comments.