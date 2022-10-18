SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Springfield have a chance to dispose of their hazardous household waste this weekend thanks to a collection event being hosted by the City of Springfield.

The collection event is taking place at the Illinois State Fairgrounds on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. However, there are limitations to who can drop off items.

The event is open only to households located within the corporate limits of Springfield, not to organizations and businesses. Households must also have a voucher to drop off items, which are being issued on a first come, first serve basis until noon on Friday.

People can request a voucher from the City of Springfield’s Office of Public Works by calling 217-789-2255 or visiting the office’s website. Vouchers can be either printed on paper or displayed on a mobile device via email.

People will have the option of choosing their own time to drop off items between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Voucher holders are asked to come only at their selected time; people who arrive early or late or who misplace their voucher will be directed to an overflow area and will have to wait for the next available time slot.

Upon arrival at the Fairgrounds, people are asked to enter through Gate 6 and proceed to Lot 21 by following signs and traffic wardens. The city recommended that waste be placed in disposable containers, as it cannot guarantee the return of said containers, and that the waste be placed in the trunk of vehicles or in pickup truck beds for easier access and removal. Drivers and passengers must stay in their vehicles while inside the Fairgrounds.

Once waste has been dropped off, people will exit the Fairgrounds through Gate 7.

The following items can be dropped off at the collection event: