SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Springfield is hosting what it said will be its final community COVID-19 vaccination clinic this weekend.

The clinic will take place on Saturday, March 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the YMCA located at 601 North 4th Street. Vaccines, including booster shots, will be available for those five years of age and older.

All three approved vaccines – Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson – will be available. No appointments are necessary.

A parent’s consent will be required for minors to receive a shot.