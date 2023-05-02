SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Springfield announced the second curbside branch pick-up of 2023 this month, beginning Monday, May 1 in the Northwest Area.

City officials said the branch program provides four curbside collections each year in March, May, August, and November. They said the curbside pick-up schedule is pre-set and crews will work in specified areas of the city each week.

The city said each resident will receive one pick-up in May, and that branches must be placed curbside by 7 a.m. on the Monday of their area’s pick-up week.

Branch pick-up schedule in May

Week of May 1:

Northwest Area: Area north of South Grand Avenue and Old Jacksonville Road, and west of Walnut Street and J David Jones Parkway.

Week of May 8:

Southwest Area: Area south of South Grand Avenue and Old Jacksonville Road, and west of Walnut Street.

Week of May 15:

Southeast Area: Area south of South Grand Avenue and east of Walnut Street, including the properties around Lake Springfield.

Week of May 22:

Northeast Area: Area north of South Grand Avenue and east of Walnut and J David Jones Parkway.

The city said they will pick up branch piles from residents:

No larger than 3 feet in height, 4 feet in depth, and 10 feet in length.

Piles larger than a small pick-up load will not be picked up by the city.

The program is for branches only. No firewood or precut logs will be accepted.

Branches/limbs trimmed by a commercial contractor will not be picked up.

Branches must be placed on the curb not obstructing the street or sidewalk.

Small branches may be broken up and put into yard waste bags.

Branches are not allowed on center boulevards.

More information on the branch pick-up with a map indicating where branch pick-up crews are working can be found online under the “Residents” tab and “Branch Pick-up” button.

Residential branch drop off

The city said residents may drop off branches at Evans Recycling located at 2100 J. David Jones Parkway until the end of March 2024. They said this service is not for commercial contractors but for city residents only. It is open Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday, 7 a.m. – noon.

City officials said branch piles are not considered yard waste. They remind everyone that the city’s branch pick-up is a different program from the city’s yard waste collection, which is a bi-weekly year-round program.

The remaining branch pick-up months this year include August and November.

More information about the city’s branch and yard waste collections can be found online.