City of Springfield announces free yard waste drop-off program, lasts through May 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Residents can now start dropping off their yard waste bags to Evans Recycling.

This is a free service. Drop-off started Monday. It will be available until May 1. After that day, residents will be charged $1 per bag, according to City officials.

Evans Recycling is on J. David Jones Parkway. They are open Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 7 a.m. – 12 p.m..

Yard waste includes grass clippings, leaves, weeds, plant trimmings and/or small twigs and branches, City officials said.

