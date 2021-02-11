City of Springfield accepts applications for vacant Ward 3 seat

A man types on a computer keyboard in this photo illustration. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Springfield is now taking applications for those interested in applying for the vacant Ward 3 alderman position.

“The opening is due to Alderwoman Doris Turner’s appointment to the Illinois General Assembly as Senator,” said City officials. “She was sworn-in February 6 and consequently, submitted her letter of resignation to the City Council, effective February 23, 2021.”

Those who wish to apply for the position must meet the following criteria:

Must be a current resident of Ward 3.

Must have lived in the ward for a minimum of one year (by March 1)

Must be eligible to vote in the Springfield Municipal Election.

May not be employed by the City of Springfield.

You can send your letter of interest and resume to Mayor Langfelder via email or through the mail. The address to do that can be found below:

Mayor Jim Langfelder

800 E. Monroe, Rm. 300

Springfield, Illinois 62701

You must have your materials sent by 5 p.m. on February 23. All submissions will be reviewed and interviews will be done in that week.

On March 2, the mayor will announce the candidate that will go before the council for approval.

“The vacancy of Ward 3 falls within the 28-month window of the next City election and because of this, the person appointed will fulfill the remaining Aldermanic term that will expire in the spring of 2023.”