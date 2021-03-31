City of Paxton want to find business opportunity in opening of nearby sports complex

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The new Rantoul Family Sports Complex opens next month, and business leaders in nearby Paxton are brainstorming ways to turn that opening into a business opportunity.

Paxton is just a 15-minute drive from Rantoul. Mayor Bill Ingold said they want to attract parents who have down time in-between tournament games to come over.

The biggest focus is finding a way to get them to stay at local hotels, and then encourage them to eat and shop downtown.

Ingold said this could be a great way to give local business a boost.

“We want these people to come up here and see what we’ve got to offer,” Ingold said. “We have antique shops, specialty shops, two very fine bakeries and more.”

They will discuss their strategy in greater detail in their next economic development committee meeting.