CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Visit Champaign County announced that the City of Paxton is now joining them in a regional marketing partnership to promote local tourism.

Established in 1982, Visit Champaign County is the official tourism marketing and management organization for Champaign County. The organization said they promote a welcoming destination experience for visitors to strengthen economic opportunity and enhance the lives of Champaign County residents as an extraordinary destination to visit, work, and live.

Visit Champaign County officials said their goal is to provide energetic and innovative experiences, attracting visitors and potential residents from around the world to the area.

“On a recent visit to Paxton, I was blown away by the local business community and the renaissance happening along Market St.,” said Terri Reifsteck, Vice President of Marketing and Community Engagement with Visit Champaign County. “As we welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors to the Rantoul Family Sports Complex each year, a stop in Paxton, just 15 miles north of the complex, is sure to continue to provide the welcoming and Outside of Ordinary experience that we already provide and will help drive foot traffic to the many businesses in the area.”

Officials said Visit Champaign County continues to promote the entire region. Regional partnerships already include Monticello and the Amish Country of Illinois area, including Tuscola, Arcola, Arthur, and Sullivan. Officials said these regional partnerships would be further enhanced by adding Paxton, growing their presence further north.

“’If you build it, they will come’ doesn’t always pertain to a ball field,” said Paxton Mayor, Bill Ingold. “In the past year, downtown Paxton has seen a major transformation with new streets and sidewalks, downtown lighting, new facades and awnings, and new signage.”

Mayor Ingold added. “It will feature four new shops in the next two months—La Cafeteria, Kino’s Coffee, Lucky’s Place, and the Market Street Grille. The goal was to make Paxton a destination to visit and shop. With all the changes this has become a reality. Come and explore Paxton, Illinois.”

Visit Champaign County officials said they will immediately begin promoting Paxton through their existing channels including their website, social media channels, print ads, group itineraries, event calendar, Experience Guide, and other marketing opportunities.

Additionally, Paxton tourism-related businesses will also receive listings on the Visit Champaign County website along with the option to participate in future promotions, including the Wooden Nickel program during the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend, Restaurant Week, and more.

“The City of Paxton is undergoing a major renovation that is prime to welcome visitors, and we hope to enhance their marketing efforts by leveraging our local and state resources through the Illinois Office of Tourism,” said Jayne DeLuce, President and CEO of Visit Champaign County. “We’re looking to brand East Central Illinois as an authentic and memorable visitor experience, and adding Paxton to the mix only helps the entire region grow as an Outside of Ordinary destination.”

More information about the City of Paxton can be found online along with upcoming events and business information.