Update at 3 p.m.

Students in Oakland’s schools were dismissed for the day as a result of Thursday’s boil order.

Oakland CUSD #5 officials shared on social media that students were dismissed unexpectedly at 11:15 a.m. when the school lost water. Officials acknowledged that the situation is inconvenient, but said that without water, there is no other option.

They said the water is back on now and the city is under a boil order until further notice.

School officials said there will be school on Friday, the last day of their school year. They encouraged students to bring bottled drinking water to school from home.

They also said they will have water for students that are unable to bring any.

Original story:

OAKLAND, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Oakland is under a boil order.

Oakland Public Works Superintendent Jim Clifton said an unknown water main was damaged by an excavation crew.

Clifton said the boil order is in effect until further notice.