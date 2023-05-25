MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Mattoon will be hosting a Cleanup Day from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, officials reported.

The Mattoon Police Department shared on social media that roll-off dumpsters will be available for Mattoon residents at the Mattoon Yard Waste facility located on Shelby Avenue and Logan Street. City officials said a driver’s license, or other proof of residency, is required in order to dispose of material at the site.

The police department said the site is open for residential clean-up, and will not be open to commercial contractors. Load size will be limited to 1-ton trucks and trailers.

Mattoon residents may dispose of materials at the following locations:

General Waste : Waste Management will have dumpsters available at the Yard Waste Facility for all waste except; landscape waste, appliances, electronic appliances, car parts, tires, batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, liquid wastes, concrete, brick, rock, soil, or ashes.

: Waste Management will have dumpsters available at the Yard Waste Facility for all waste except; landscape waste, appliances, electronic appliances, car parts, tires, batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, liquid wastes, concrete, brick, rock, soil, or ashes. Yard Waste : The Yard Waste facility will be open 7 days per week during daylight hours for the disposal of leaves, limbs, grass clippings, and other plant material.

: The Yard Waste facility will be open 7 days per week during daylight hours for the disposal of leaves, limbs, grass clippings, and other plant material. Scrap Metal : Mervis Industries will have a dumpster available at the event for metals and appliances.

: Mervis Industries will have a dumpster available at the event for metals and appliances. Batteries : The city will collect car batteries at the event, and deliver the batteries to Battery Specialists for recycling.

: The city will collect car batteries at the event, and deliver the batteries to Battery Specialists for recycling. Electronics : The city will collect electronic appliances at the event, and deliver the electronics to Com2 for recycling.

: The city will collect electronic appliances at the event, and deliver the electronics to Com2 for recycling. Tires : Neal Tire & Auto will accept car tires and light truck tires at 1800 Lake Land Boulevard. Free tire disposal is limited to 8 tires per customer.

: Neal Tire & Auto will accept car tires and light truck tires at 1800 Lake Land Boulevard. Free tire disposal is limited to 8 tires per customer. Document Shredding : First Neighbor Bank will provide document shredding from 9 a.m.-noon at 900 Broadway Avenue. The bank will be accepting cash or food donations for the Mattoon Community Food Center in lieu of a shredding fee.

: First Neighbor Bank will provide document shredding from 9 a.m.-noon at 900 Broadway Avenue. The bank will be accepting cash or food donations for the Mattoon Community Food Center in lieu of a shredding fee. Liquid Wastes: Wastes such as paint may not be disposed of while in liquid form. They should be allowed to dry, and then be disposed of with household waste.

City officials said residents bringing debris to the event are asked to line up on Shelby Avenue, entering from the west. The city said they will have crews available to supervise traffic and unloading.

Residents are required to unload their own material. City personnel will be available to assist with heavy material as needed, officials said.

The City of Mattoon will also make special collection arrangements, on a case-by-case basis, for senior citizens, and persons with disabilities. Those residents can call 235-5171, from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. between Monday-Friday to request collection.

Officials said special collection requests must be called in by noon on Wednesday, May 31. Special collections must be at the curb for collection no later than 7 a.m. on Thursday, June 1.