City of Hoopeston closes city hall

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Hoopeston announced that starting Tuesday, the City Hall will be closed to the public for at least two weeks.

Officials said the closure is necessary to keep city workers healthy amidst increasing case numbers of COVID-19.

City Hall is tentatively scheduled to reopen on Jan. 31.

Residents who need city services can still contact City Hall by calling 217-283-5833. Water payments can be dropped off in the drop box in front of City Hall or be made via phone (217-283-5631), mail or the city website.

The front window of the Hoopeston Police Department will also be closed. People who need police assistance are asked to call the non-emergency number (217-283-5196) or 9-1-1 for emergencies.

The closure will also mean the regularly-scheduled City Council meeting for Tuesday will be held virtually as opposed to in-person. People are invited to attend the meeting using the following Zoom link.