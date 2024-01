HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Hoopeston has activated a snow route system, which will require that all vehicles be removed from the required street routes.

The system will be in place from Friday, Jan. 12 at 7 a.m. through Saturday, Jan. 13 at noon.

During this time, the Hoopeston Street Department will clear any snow, or salt the roads for ice depending on weather conditions.

Any changes in the system will be announced and sent out through Nixle Notifications.