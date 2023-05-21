DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur announced they will begin selling gas to Lake Decatur boaters on Friday, May 26.

City officials said the fuel is regular unleaded gasoline without ethanol additives. It can be purchased at the Lake Office beside the Nelson Park boat ramps.

The city said boat gas will be available on Wednesday and Friday from 4-7 p.m. and on Saturday, Sunday, and holidays from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. until Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 4.

There will only be major credit card payments. Cash and checks cannot be accepted, city officials reported.

More information about this can be found by contacting the Lake Office at 217-424-2837.