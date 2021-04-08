City of Decatur still not allowing legal sale of marijuana

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. On Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, cannabis stocks are flying high this month after voters in four states passed measures clearing the way for sales of marijuana to adults. That alone is projected to boost the market for legal cannabis sales in the U.S. by 20%. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Election night did not go well for pro-marijuana candidates in Decatur.

There were four candidates for city council on the ballot that supported reversing the City’s decision to not allow legal marijuana sales in the city. Incumbent David Horn was the only one of the four to win.

While Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe does not see the election outcomes as a referendum on the population’s opinion on marijuana, she says she is not ready to bring the topic up for another vote for the council.

Decatur is the only major city in central Illinois that does not allow the legal sale of marijuana. Cities are allowed to put an additional 3 percent sales tax on weed sales, which can then be spent on anything.