City of Decatur releases additional details regarding gun program

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — City of Decatur officials have provided further information regarding a program that allows people to turn in their guns for money.

“This program was set up to work with the community to get illegal guns off the street and keep them out of the hands of criminals and children,” said City officials in a Facebook post.

They also mentioned that magazines will no longer be accepted. “Too many people have already planned to take advantage of this option.”

During this event–which will be on April 2 from 2-6 p.m.–only operable guns will be accepted. The City said Chief Jim Getz and other organizers will have the final say on whether to accept any firearm. They will also determine the number of firearms they can accept from each person.