DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur needs your feedback about US Rt. 51 roadway improvements in a portion of the city.

Ryan Huffer with the City of Decatur said that the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is inviting everyone to attend an open forum meeting on March 30 from 4-7 p.m. at the Decatur Civic Center. The meeting is about the proposed roadway improvements along Main and Water Streets (Business Rt. 51) from Eldorado Street to Pershing Road.

IDOT and the City of Decatur have been working together on various roadway improvements along the routes and the beautification of the surrounding area.

The city shared on social media that IDOT is planning for long-term improvements to US Rt. 51 in Decatur, and they would like to hear public opinion about this project. Anyone is welcome to come to the event at any time to submit feedback, examine the exhibits, provide input, and speak with IDOT representatives.

While there is some temporary repair work planned on Rt. 51 that will happen this year because of the poor condition, the city said that IDOT will be back for the full reconstruction project in the near future.

Officials said there will also be free activities at the open forum event, including food trucks, a face painter, and a balloon artist. They said once you visit all IDOT feedback stations, you will get a voucher for food from one of the food trucks.