DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur is now accepting proposals regarding the sale of former Fire Station 3.

The station, located at 1308 West Eldorado Drive, closed last year as it grew older. A new Station 3 opened nearby and now serves as the headquarters of the firefighter companies that were formerly based on Eldorado.

The property is described as being “highly visible” at a lighted intersection and across the street from commercial business. The property is 18,000 square feet with a 3,483 square foot building the city said is well-maintained despite being 95 years old. More information about the property can be found online.

Prospective buyers should provide an offer price (with the city suggesting a minimum of $100,000) along with a description of what they intend to do with the property. The city said it intends to sell the property to those who have the best plan for it which meets the needs of the neighborhood and the community as a whole.

The city said it attempted to sell the property 10 months ago, but ultimately did not move forward with any of the proposals that were pitched. Any interested party that submitted a proposal then is welcome to submit their proposal again.

Viewings of the property can be accommodated if requested. For more information about this opportunity, people can contact the City Manager’s Office at 217-424-2801.