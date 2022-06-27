DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur is looking for a new way to provide emergency ambulance service to the city.

Decatur Ambulance Service, owned and operated by HSHS since 2018, has been the sole provider of ambulances for Decatur while also providing service for Shelbyville and Pana. But on Monday, it was announced tat the company will be dissolving on Sept. 1.

The ambulance working group will meet on Tuesday to talk about a plan of action.



“While the city’s role is to issue licenses for ambulance services, we are also leading the discussion to ensure a smooth transition of services for our community,” said City Manager Scot Wrighton. “Everyone is committed to developing plans that result in no service interruption.”