City of Decatur declares ‘Winter No-Parking Condition Alert’

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur issued a “Winter No-Parking Condition Alert.”

In a news release, officials said the alert gives drivers notice that predicted weather conditions could cause the City to have to declare a winter no-parking condition. At this time all normal traffic and regulations are in effect. However, the condition will take effect at 9:30 p.m. Monday night.

Once the condition takes effect, the following restrictions will go into effect:

  • The parking, leaving or standing of any vehicle would be banned on designated Winter No-Parking streets. Winter No-Parking streets are identified by red and white signs.
  • Any vehicle parked on these streets would have to be removed by the time specified in declaration of the winter no-parking condition.

