City of Decatur declares snow emergency

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA) —

Public works crews in Decatur are working to clear those roads, but the the continuing snowfall and cold temperatures are making it difficult. There were seven snow plows out trying to clear the roads.

The Macon County Highway Department says crews are split into two groups and working twelve hour shifts. With all the snow we’ve had so far, and with more planned for the future, employee fatigue is a concern.

Crews ask if you are driving and see a snow plow, to slow down and give them room. The winds are making it difficult. Plows will clear a road and 20 minutes later the road will be completely covered again.

The City of Decatur declared the snow emergency until 9:30 p.m.