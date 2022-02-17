DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur recently issued a declaration of Winter No-Parking Condition and Snow Emergency.

Both took effect at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Under the winter no-parking regulations:

The parking, leaving or standing of any vehicle would be prohibited on designated Winter No-Parking streets. Winter No-Parking streets are identified by red and white signs.

Any vehicle parked on these streets would have to be removed within six hours of the designated time of the declaration. Violators are subject to fines and towing.

Under the snow emergency regulations: